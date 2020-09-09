John Mitchell

Mitchell

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Deparment

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a Greensboro man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman, according to a news release from police.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued against John Oiley Mitchell, 37, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Aug. 11 at the intersection of Gillespie Street and East Market Street, police said. 

When officers responded to a hit-and-run and possible assault at the intersection, they found Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound, from which she later died, according to police. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of John Mitchell is to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

