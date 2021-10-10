 Skip to main content
Barber Park shooting victim dies, Greensboro police say Sunday night
Updated at 11 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A man shot at Barber Park on Sunday afternoon has died, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1500 Barber Park Drive at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. They found a Lattimore suffering from a gunshot wound. Lattimore was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment, but later died, according to the release. 

No suspect information was available and a homicide investigation has commenced, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

