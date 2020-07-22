GREENSBORO — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 39-year-old Greensboro man was found on Orange Street Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
Officers found Jonathan Jeffries dead when they responded to a call about a body located in the 3200 block of Orange Street at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.
Police did not report the manner of death but said they are investigating Jeffries' death as a homicide.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
