MEBANE — A Burlington man who authorities say kidnapped, raped and strangled a woman earlier this month was arrested Friday.
The Special Victim's Unit at the Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sexual assault last Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim told investigators she accompanied the suspect from her home in Charlotte to a residence on Bonfire Drive near Mebane on July 12, the sheriff's office said.
Interviews and evidence collection led investigators to file charges against Andres Gonzales, 27, of Burlington. Gonzales was arrested Friday, the sheriff's office said.
According to Gonzales' arrest warrants, Gonzales held a knife to the victim's hand and told her he would chop off her fingers, and also made threats against the victim's daughter, telling the victim that he would "kill her daughter and chop her up."
Gonzales also used a beer bottle to hit the victim in the head and body, as well as used a kitchen steak knife "to slash fingers and cut the legs and both arms and hands of the victim," according to the warrants.
Gonzales is charged with felony first-degree forcible rape, felony second-degree forcible rape, felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping, misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.
He is being held on a $4 million secured bail at Alamance County Detention Center.
