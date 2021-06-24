 Skip to main content
Burlington man charged in fatal shooting of man, 41, Wednesday night, Graham Police say
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency

Stock photo

 MattGush

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot a 41-year-old man Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Police responded to a call at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday when someone heard gunshots in the area of 200 West Harden Street. Officers found Guillermo Baltazar, of Burlington, in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. He died at the scene.

Officers say they located the suspect, Santos Simeon Abreo Chavez, 34, at his home in the 1600 block of Whites Kennel Road without incident. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond, the news release said.

