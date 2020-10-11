Burlington man sought in connection with shooting early Sunday, police say

BURLINGTON - Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for a 30-year-old man in connection with an early morning shooting Sunday that left another man in critical condition.

Authorities are looking for Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr., of Burlington, who faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from Burlington Police.

At 4:56 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Beaumont Court in reference to an assault. Upon their arrival, they found Jasper David Thaxton Jr., 36, of Burlington, lying in front of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the news release said. Thaxton was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Robertson left the scene prior to their arrival. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.