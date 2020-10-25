Burlington police investigating fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday evening

BURLINGTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday evening, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the the 2400 block of North Church Street/U.S. 70.
The victim was identified as Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, 53, of Burlington. Gomez-Morales was declared deceased at the scene.
The vehicle involved is possibly a dark-colored sedan with heavy front-end damage and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
