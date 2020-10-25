 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington police investigating fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday evening
0 comments
top story

Burlington police investigating fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday evening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red

Stock photo 

 barbol88

BURLINGTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday evening, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the the 2400 block of North Church Street/U.S. 70.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was identified as Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, 53, of Burlington. Gomez-Morales was declared deceased at the scene.

The vehicle involved is possibly a dark-colored sedan with heavy front-end damage and the investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News