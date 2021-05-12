Burlington police seeking driver they say struck another car before hitting power pole early Wednesday

BURLINGTON — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash early Wednesday that resulted in a broken utility pole and power outages in the area, according to a news release from police.

Authorities say Carson Montgomery Mayes, 22, of Graham, was traveling east in a BMW on South Mebane Street at a high rate of speed and collided with a Chevrolet HHR operated by Brittany Lynn Bridges of Burlington. After making contact with Bridges' vehicle, Mayes drove off the road and hit a Duke Energy utility pole on South Mebane Street, breaking the pole in half and causing power outages in the area, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bridges was not injured in the crash. Damage estimates are approximately $15,000 to the BMW operated by Mayes, approximately $8,000 to the Chevrolet operated by Bridges and approximately $7,500 to the utility pole.

Mayes fled the scene, the release said, and warrants have been obtained for careless and reckless driving, hit and run, driving while license revoked and RDO (which has to do with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer).

Police ask anyone who knows Mayes' location to call 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.