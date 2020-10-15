Car intentionally set on fire may be linked to fatal shooting Monday, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A car suspected to have been involved in a High Point killing was found Wednesday and appears to have been intentionally set on fire, police said in a news release.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers and High Point Fire Department found a vehicle on fire inside an abandoned brick structure at 718 W. Green Drive, according to police. The vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Altima with license plate HCH-1211, was previously reported stolen Monday from Great Stops, 4826 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, police said.

Police said the vehicle matches the description of a car connected to a shooting Monday that killed a woman and left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded about 6:10 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. They found a vehicle with two people inside who had been shot.

Jasmine Maria Lewis, 29, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The second victim, a man whose name police have not released, was reportedly undergoing treatment for his injuries Monday night and is expected to survive.