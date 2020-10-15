Car intentionally set on fire may be linked to fatal shooting Monday, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A car suspected to have been involved in a High Point killing was found Wednesday and appears to have been intentionally set on fire, police said in a news release.
About 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers and High Point Fire Department found a vehicle on fire inside an abandoned brick structure at 718 W. Green Drive, according to police. The vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Altima with license plate HCH-1211, was previously reported stolen Monday from Great Stops, 4826 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, police said.
Police said the vehicle matches the description of a car connected to a shooting Monday that killed a woman and left a man seriously injured.
Officers responded about 6:10 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. They found a vehicle with two people inside who had been shot.
Jasmine Maria Lewis, 29, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The second victim, a man whose name police have not released, was reportedly undergoing treatment for his injuries Monday night and is expected to survive.
Police said the suspect vehicle was severely damaged in the fire that appears to have been intentionally set, though the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Contents of the vehicle are being examined for evidence, police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooter is encouraged to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-322, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
