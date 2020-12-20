Charlotte doctor and wife get prison in opioid scheme that left patient dead, feds say

Investigators found countless text messages on Joseph Miles’ phone between him and Nadja Lelio coordinating drop-offs in the weeks before Michael Miles’ death, court filings show.

“Hopefully the 6 and the other I think it was 26 will take u two through Monday. I hope it’s OK, I kept 2 pinks and 1 blue for myself,” she said in one message.

But Lelio, who worked for Atrium Health from 2003 to 2018, denied the arrangement in an interview with investigators in August 2019. He said he’d left the hospital when the work became “too taxing” and started seeing patients from his home, mostly for free.

When investigators asked him about his qualifications for pain management, Lelio reportedly told them he’d read several articles and “feels comfortable with it,” court documents state.

Less than two weeks later, investigators spoke with the Lelios’ longtime neighbor and a recent patient. She told them — and later a grand jury — that Lelio treated her for depression and would prescribe opioids in her name for his wife, saying she knew of the “horrendous pain” Nadja Lelio was in from multiple knee surgeries.