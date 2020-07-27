GREENSBORO — A man who allegedly abducted a child in Johnston County was arrested in Greensboro Sunday night after a brief vehicle chase, according to a Guilford County Sheriff's Office news release.
The sheriff's office was notified at about 9:30 p.m. of a child abduction in Johnston County involving a suspect, Alan Dean Nelson, who was presumably armed and traveling toward Guilford County, according to the release.
At about 10 p.m., Nelson's vehicle was spotted on U.S. 421 near Wiley Lewis Road, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Nelson fled, leading to a pursuit that the sheriff's office said covered 2.6 miles and never exceeded speeds of 65 mph. The sheriff's office said deputies pursued the vehicle cautiously, aware a child was likely in the car.
The pursuit ended when Nelson stopped his car in a parking lot and was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff's office.
The unharmed child was returned to her grandparents, who are her legal guardians, in Johnston County, the sheriff's office said.
Nelson, 33, of Greensboro was charged with simple assault, assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor breaking and entering as a result of the incident in Johnston County. In connection to the pursuit, Nelson was also charged with felony speed to elude arrest, misdemeanor child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon weapon, driving while license revoked, resist, obstruct and delay and multiple traffic charges.
Nelson is in custody at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro under a $50,000 secured bail.
