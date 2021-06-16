 Skip to main content
Child of Elon police officer dies from gunshot wound
WHITSETT — The child of an Elon police officer was killed Wednesday morning from a gunshot wound, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whistett.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they died.

The child's father is Orlando Maynard, an Elon police officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, he wasn't present at the time of the incident.

