Community mourns Greensboro restaurateur; few details released in the killing of Mark Freedman, who owned Mark’s Restaurant

GREENSBORO — In the tight-knit community of local chefs and restaurant owners, they are grieving one of their own.
Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police have not released any other details about what may have happened that night to Freedman, owner and executive chef of Mark's Restaurant.
"It really sickens me," said Mary Lacklen, a chef and co-founder of the Community Tables Thanksgiving Day Feast. She has known Freedman on a professional level for decades, she said, and could count on him to lend a hand each Thanksgiving to help prepare thousands of meals for those in need.
Freedman, she said, would show up at 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Greensboro Coliseum with a coffee cup in hand and ready to help.
"He'd always come in wearing a smile," Lacklen said, recalling how Freedman arrived in his chef coat and helped carve turkeys as volunteers prepared the holiday meals for pickup. "He would always ask 'What do you need me to do?' and that's who you want in the kitchen."
