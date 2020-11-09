 Skip to main content
Community mourns Greensboro restaurateur; few details released in the killing of Mark Freedman, who owned Mark’s Restaurant
GREENSBORO — In the tight-knit community of local chefs and restaurant owners, they are grieving one of their own.

Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any other details about what may have happened that night to Freedman, owner and executive chef of Mark's Restaurant.

"It really sickens me," said Mary Lacklen, a chef and co-founder of the Community Tables Thanksgiving Day Feast. She has known Freedman on a professional level for decades, she said, and could count on him to lend a hand each Thanksgiving to help prepare thousands of meals for those in need.

Freedman, she said, would show up at 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Greensboro Coliseum with a coffee cup in hand and ready to help.

"He'd always come in wearing a smile," Lacklen said, recalling how Freedman arrived in his chef coat and helped carve turkeys as volunteers prepared the holiday meals for pickup. "He would always ask 'What do you need me to do?' and that's who you want in the kitchen."

This year, Lacklen said, Thanksgiving won't be the same. Volunteers will not be gathering to prepare a 2020 feast because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Freedman's gregarious and uplifting attitude will be painfully missed.
 
"When I think about what happened, that could've been any of my friends," Lacklen said. "When you're in the restaurant business, you just know everyone."
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Breaking News