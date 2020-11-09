Community mourns Greensboro restaurateur; few details released in the killing of Mark Freedman, who owned Mark’s Restaurant

GREENSBORO — In the tight-knit community of local chefs and restaurant owners, they are grieving one of their own.

Police found Mark Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any other details about what may have happened that night to Freedman, owner and executive chef of Mark's Restaurant.

"It really sickens me," said Mary Lacklen, a chef and co-founder of the Community Tables Thanksgiving Day Feast. She has known Freedman on a professional level for decades, she said, and could count on him to lend a hand each Thanksgiving to help prepare thousands of meals for those in need.

Freedman, she said, would show up at 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Greensboro Coliseum with a coffee cup in hand and ready to help.

