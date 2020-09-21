Community to host vigil for Greensboro man struck and killed by truck in Sunday homicide

GREENSBORO — In the wake of a hit-and-run deemed a homicide, the community is making plans to come together to remember a Greensboro man who died Sunday afternoon.

Police found the body of Anthony Douglas Hill, 53, when they responded to the 2400 block of Madre Place in reference to a hit-and-run with injuries just before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Paul Steven Voss Jr., 50, turned himself in to police and has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, the two men knew one another, but did not say in what capacity.

Greensboro Police Department spokesperson Ron Glenn said Hill appeared to be struck once by the vehicle, adding that police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Shortly after the incident Sunday, some community members went to the scene of the homicide, including Bishop David Callands Jr., president of Greensboro’s Coalition for Economic and Social Justice Reform.