Could PFAS levels in blood impact effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine?

The PFAS group of chemicals has been in use for decades. The compounds have been used to make consumer products like cookware, food packaging and stain repellents.

Birnbaum said that more than 9,000 PFAS chemicals have been intentionally synthesized.

"They are everywhere," she said.

The CDC says research shows that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS compounds may lead to an increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer and other harmful health effects.

A PFAS chemical called GenX and other similar chemicals have contaminated hundreds of private wells in Bladen and Cumberland counties. GenX is manufactured by the Chemours company at its Bladen County plant. The chemical also is a byproduct of processes at the facility.

In animal studies, GenX has been linked to cancer and other diseases, but it isn't known if the effect is the same on humans. Chemours officials have said the amount of GenX found in wells around its plant is not harmful.

In response to a question about the areas contaminated by GenX and high rates of COVID-19, DeWitt encouraged everybody to follow recommended public health guidelines of wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet away from other people, and washing hands frequently.