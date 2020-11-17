Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrest in 2017 homicide increases to $5,800

GREENSBORO — Over three years since the death of a Southeast Guilford High School student, the reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Kate-Lynn Simmons.

On June 4, 2017 at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at North Winds Apartments at 1373 Lees Chapel Road, according to police.

Simmons, 18, was located with a gunshot wound and transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital where she later died, police said.

Detectives are still searching for answers and help in solving the case.

In addition to a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, a $3,800 reward has been donated by friends and family, bringing the reward total to $5,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip online at P3tips.com. All tips will remain anonymous.