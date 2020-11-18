Davidson County deputy fired shot that killed 18-year-old in shooting outside of High Point church, police say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The SBI said the deputy fired his weapon after coming into contact with Cox, who was also attending the funeral. The deputy reported that he saw Cox with a handgun at the time that he discharged his own weapon and other witnesses said they saw a handgun near Cox after he was shot, according to the SBI.

Because of the deputy's involvement, High Police police contacted the SBI and requested it lead the investigation with assistance from High Point detectives until the extent of the deputy's involvement was established, police said.

So far, investigators have learned that approximately 70 rounds were fired during the incident and shell casings were recovered from four different caliber weapons. Due to the amount of gunfire, police said the incident was treated as three different scenes.

Police said they suspect the people shooting from the vehicles were from a "rival gang," but did not specify if the rivals were attending the funeral.