Davidson County deputy fired shot that killed 18-year-old in shooting outside of High Point church, police say

HIGH POINT — A plainclothes deputy from Davidson County fired a shot that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man during a drive-by shooting outside of a church earlier this month, authorities said.
Officers found Fredrick Cox Jr. of Hight Point dead from apparent gunshot wounds while responding to the "violent and brazen crime" at Living Water Baptist church at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, police said. The church at 1300 Brentwood St. was hosting a funeral service, according to police, when shots were fired from two vehicles at people leaving the church after the service.
The gunfire sent people gathered outside of the church into an immediate panic, police said Wednesday in a news release.
According to witnesses, the shots were fired from at least two four-door vehicles, a dark grey Dodge Charger and a white sedan.
The Davidson County deputy was in plain clothes in the crowd of funeral-goers, police said.
According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the funeral was of Jonas Thompson, who was murdered in Davidson County in late October of 2020. The deputy was investigating Thompson’s murder and attended the funeral at the request of Thompson’s family, the SBI said. He was in the parking lot of the church when the drive-by occurred.
When the deputy heard shots fired, he began ushering people to safety. He also fired his gun during the incident, resulting in the death of Cox, according to police.
The SBI said the deputy fired his weapon after coming into contact with Cox, who was also attending the funeral. The deputy reported that he saw Cox with a handgun at the time that he discharged his own weapon and other witnesses said they saw a handgun near Cox after he was shot, according to the SBI.
Because of the deputy's involvement, High Police police contacted the SBI and requested it lead the investigation with assistance from High Point detectives until the extent of the deputy's involvement was established, police said.
So far, investigators have learned that approximately 70 rounds were fired during the incident and shell casings were recovered from four different caliber weapons. Due to the amount of gunfire, police said the incident was treated as three different scenes.
Police said they suspect the people shooting from the vehicles were from a "rival gang," but did not specify if the rivals were attending the funeral.
High Point police spokesman Lt. Matthew Truitt said the delay in releasing the latest information was because authorities needed to be 100% sure the deputy was involved, which had to be confirmed through an autopsy and investigation by the SBI. The confirmation came Tuesday and had to be approved by the SBI before being released. The family also had to be notified of the new details beforehand, Truitt said.
The SBI will handle all aspects of the investigation related to the deputy’s firearm discharge, police said.
The police department said it will continue focusing on the individuals who started the gunfire and who participated in the criminal events prior to and after the death of Cox in accordance with North Carolina’s felony murder rule. That rule allows people to be charged with first-degree murder if the killing occurs during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Knight at 336-887-7864 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. People can also download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android to submit a tip.
