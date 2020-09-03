GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding a body Wednesday evening.
Officers responded about 6:35 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity around Dundas Circle and found the body, police said in a news release. No further information was released, including how or when the person died.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
