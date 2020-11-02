Death of Greensboro man being investigated as a homicide, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a Greensboro man as a homicide, police said in a news release.

About 9:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person down in the 2100 block of Langley Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers located a man identified as Marcus Lamont McKenzie, 32. McKenzie was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were able to identify all persons involved in this incident, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are not releasing more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.