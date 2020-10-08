Deputies investigating after man found dead on Cannan Forest Road in Guilford County, sheriff's office says

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.
Deputies responded about 7:50 a.m. to a possible assault in the 3600 block of Cannan Forest Road in Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They found 20-year-old Anthony Kristopher King dead from what authorities described as traumatic injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Robertson at 336-641-5969.
