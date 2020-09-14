Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Two people struck by gunfire were found at a motel on West Meadowview Road earlier today, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Super 8 motel, 2108 W. Meadowview Road, and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

