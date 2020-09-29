Durham man charged in High Point larcenies that led to one suspect and a police officer exchanging gunfire, police say

Update 7:38 p.m.

HIGH POINT — Police arrested a Durham man today in connection with an investigation into vehicle break-ins and larcenies here that led to a suspect shooting at an officer this morning before fleeing in another vehicle.

Officers were searching for three people in connection to the case when they found Nakore Kewan Rogers, 19, in some brush on Johnson Street, just north of Skeet Club Road, according to police. He came out with his hands on his head and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they do not know if Rogers is the same suspect who fired at the officer.

Rogers was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny in connection to overnight larcenies from vehicles in High Point. Police said Rogers also had outstanding warrants out of Durham, Mebane and Graham on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

He’s in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $244,000 secured bail. More charges are pending against Rogers, police said.

Police said earlier in the day that an officer responded about 5:25 p.m. to a report of multiple larcenies from motor vehicles in the 1400 block of Pondhaven Drive.