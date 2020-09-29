Durham man charged in High Point larcenies that led to one suspect and a police officer exchanging gunfire, police say

Update 7:38 p.m.
HIGH POINT — Police arrested a Durham man today in connection with an investigation into vehicle break-ins and larcenies here that led to a suspect shooting at an officer this morning before fleeing in another vehicle.
Officers were searching for three people in connection to the case when they found Nakore Kewan Rogers, 19, in some brush on Johnson Street, just north of Skeet Club Road, according to police. He came out with his hands on his head and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Police said they do not know if Rogers is the same suspect who fired at the officer.
Rogers was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny in connection to overnight larcenies from vehicles in High Point. Police said Rogers also had outstanding warrants out of Durham, Mebane and Graham on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.
He’s in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $244,000 secured bail. More charges are pending against Rogers, police said.
Police said earlier in the day that an officer responded about 5:25 p.m. to a report of multiple larcenies from motor vehicles in the 1400 block of Pondhaven Drive.
The officer knocked on the window of an Audi sedan — which police later learned was stolen — to speak with the driver, who refused to roll down the window down.
The suspect opened the door and fired a handgun in the officer's face, narrowly missing the officer, police said. The officer retreated behind his patrol car and returned fire, police said.
Another car pulled up and the person who shot at police got in the vehicle, which fled the area, police said.
During the investigation, police discovered the Audi was stolen out of Raleigh on Sept. 19. Inside the Audi, police said they found a handgun and two rifles.
While officers were looking for the suspects in the break-ins, police said one of them stole a Nissan Titan from an address on Glenn Meade Drive to avoid officers. The suspect jumped out of the truck at the intersection of Hunter Woods Drive and Glenn Meade Drive and ran, police said.
