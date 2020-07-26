Homicide investigation

EDEN — Officers are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old man late Saturday, according to a news release from Eden police.

At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a call about a man lying on the ground at 540 Riverside Drive in Eden. Officers found Alexander Lee Pulliam of Riverside Drive dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

The investigation continuing and anyone with information about Pulliam's death is asked to call Detective Eric Worley or Detective Yvira Baez 336-623-9755 (24 hours) or 336-623-9240 (office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

