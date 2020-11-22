Food delivery person hurt during robbery, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A food delivery driver was injured during a robbery on Sunday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police responded at 8:02 p.m. to the 3600 block of Hewitt Street in reference to the robbery. However, they discovered the victim had driven back to China Wok at 948 Walker Ave., where he was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.