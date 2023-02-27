GREENSBORO — A former Page High School teacher is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with children.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of each offense when he was booked into the Greensboro Central Jail, according to online arrest records. He is being held without bond.

Johnson began working at the school on Aug. 16, 2022 and resigned effective Wednesday, according to information provided by Guilford County Schools. District spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said she could not provide any other details, such as what Johnson's roles were at the school or whether he has worked at other GCS schools.

Information was also not immediately available about when the incident(s) occurred and where, or whether the incident(s) involved a student.

Guilford County Schools provided the following statement after Johnson's arrest: "Student safety is very important to us, and this kind of behavior will simply not be tolerated at Page High School or in Guilford County Schools. GCS and Page High School have cooperated fully with law enforcement on the investigation throughout this process. We will continue to provide support to the Page campus."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.