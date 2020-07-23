Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1030 PM EDT. * AT 719 PM EDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE TRIBUTARIES OF BUFFALO AND RYAN CREEK IN GREENSBORO AND THOMASVILLE IN NORTHERN DAVIDSON COUNTY. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, LINWOOD, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE AND PLEASANT GARDEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF A HALF TO ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE