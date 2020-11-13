Friday's COVID-19 update: Rate of tests returned positive increases to 8%, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,779 new cases as of 12:45 p.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 305,233. There were a total of 35,184 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8% were positive, according to the latest data available. NCDHHS noted that on Friday, they modified the time that the data was pulled for the dashboards. As a result, the data covers 10 hours instead of 24. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 69 new cases reported Friday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,640 (254 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.

