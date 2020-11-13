Friday's COVID-19 update: Rate of tests returned positive increases to 8%, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,779 new cases as of 12:45 p.m. Friday. The cumulative total is 305,233. There were a total of 35,184 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 8% were positive, according to the latest data available. NCDHHS noted that on Friday, they modified the time that the data was pulled for the dashboards. As a result, the data covers 10 hours instead of 24. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 69 new cases reported Friday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,640 (254 cases per 10,000 residents), with 216 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,180 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 208 verified deaths as of Friday. That's an increase of 244 new cases since Wednesday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 846 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,337 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,931 cases (349 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,325 cases (256 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,562 (274 cases per 10,000 residents) and 137 deaths; Randolph County had 4,491 cases (311 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,492 cases (272 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,720 state residents have died. That's 14 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,423 people were hospitalized Thursday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 144 more than on Wednesday. The dramatic increase in data is attributed to a revision to the criteria for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations. Previously, the CDC required that hospitals report patients only when they were under isolation precautions, which is typically a maximum of 21 days. Because patients may suffer the effects of COVID-19 longer, the CDC now requires that hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay. As a result, North Carolina will likely see a continued higher number under the new definition, DHHS said.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10.5 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 194,610 more cases than Thursday's total. There have been 960,449 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 242,416 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,147 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
