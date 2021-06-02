Graham man, 39, arrested after multiple child sex abuse allegations, authorities say

GRAHAM — A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with child sex abuse, according to a news release Wednesday from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Ray King, Jr. was arrested May 30 and charged with indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of first-degree sex offense with a minor, which are felonies, the news release said. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $300,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office received a report April 28 from the Burlington Police Department in reference to a sexual assault case. The report indicated that approximately seven victims were sexually assaulted by King, whose address was listed in the 4100 block of NC 54 Highway.

The sheriff's Special Victims Unit continued the investigation.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve child sexual abuse, call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or call 911.