Greensboro bar owner surrenders ABC permits following deadly assault at business, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro bar owner surrendered his ABC permits after a recent killing at his bar, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Micheladas Merendero Sports Bar is known for numerous aggravated assaults and gang acitivity, NCDPS said.
In the latest incident, Jairo Alberto Lopez Gonzalez, 21, is accused of killing 22-year-old Darwin Adonis Martinez-Hernandez of Greensboro on Sept. 4, police said.
During an investigation by Alcohol Law Enforcement, Luis Alberto Molina, 40, voluntarily surrendered his ABC permits for the business.
The killing remains under investigation, police said.