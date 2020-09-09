GREENSBORO — A Greensboro bar owner surrendered his ABC permits following a homicide at his business over Labor Day weekend, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham died as a result of a shooting on Teague Street early Saturday, police said.
The shooting took place outside of Ambiance Events Center, 508 Teague St., according to NCDPS. One other person was injured.
The altercation reportedly began inside the business and spilled out into the parking lot.
ALE agents found the permittee, Lawerence Chandler, 49, of Greensboro, failed to oversee the business on the night of the shooting, NCDPS said.
Chandler was charged with failing to superintend the licensed premises, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor and voluntarily surrendered his ABC permits.
Earlier this year, Ambiance Events Center got a written warning from Greensboro Police Department for violating the Governor’s Executive Orders, according to NCDPS.
The homicide investigation is ongoing with Greensboro Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent to the P3Tips app or website.
