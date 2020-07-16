GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was arrested after shooting and injuring two people in a mobile home park last week, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a shooting about 4:15 a.m. on July 9 around Oakwood Mobile Home Park, 4200 U.S. 29 North, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies located two gunshot victims, the sheriff's office said. EMS transported the pair to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
On Monday, the sheriff's office arrested Quanell Peterson, 35, of Greensboro and charged him with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
