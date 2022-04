Jonathan Murphy, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said in a news release.

He is charged in the death of 46-year-old Michael Antown Hemphill of Greensboro, who was found shot in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street on Jan. 25. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police announced on Feb. 1.