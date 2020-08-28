Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday on Kay Street. 

Asmar Rasheed Hemphill Sr., 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terrence Rahvon Black, Greensboro police said today in a news release. Hemphill is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, according to police.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Kay Street for a shooting, police said.

They found the 29-year-old Black of Greensboro with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, according to police. 

Black's death marks the 35th homicide of the year, according to police, compared to 24 at the same time last year. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

