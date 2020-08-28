GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday on Kay Street.
Asmar Rasheed Hemphill Sr., 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terrence Rahvon Black, Greensboro police said today in a news release. Hemphill is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, according to police.
Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Kay Street for a shooting, police said.
They found the 29-year-old Black of Greensboro with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Black's death marks the 35th homicide of the year, according to police, compared to 24 at the same time last year.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.