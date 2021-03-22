Greensboro man charged with first-degree murder Monday after victim dies of injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces a first-degree murder charge after the death of another man early Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Thomas Jerome William Mitchell, 39, of Greensboro, is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail in the death of Keith Lamonte Shepherd, 49, who died in a local hospital of his injuries, police said in the release.

Shepherd had injuries consistent with a stabbing, according to Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department. He confirmed the two men knew each other and that a weapon was recovered.

"The incident is still under investigation so we are not providing any additional information about a possible motive or the nature of their relationship," Glenn said in an email to the News & Record.

Police were called at about 12:47 a.m. Monday to the 2500 block of Madre Place, where they found Shepherd, the release said. The assault occurred behind residences on Blackmoor Road and Madre Place, Glenn said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.