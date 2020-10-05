Greensboro man charged with murder following death of August shooting victim, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man shot in August died from his injuries Friday, leading to a murder charge against another the accused shooter, police said.

Tony Scott Giltrap Jr., 39, was shot near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road about 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to police. Over a month later, Giltrap died as a result of his injuries, the Guilford Police Department said.

Police arrested Darnell Queen, 46, of Greensboro and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 18. He was placed in the Guilford County jail under a $500,000 secured bail, police said.

Following Giltrap's death, Queen was charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail without bail.