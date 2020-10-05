 Skip to main content
Greensboro man charged with murder following death of August shooting victim, police say
Greensboro man charged with murder following death of August shooting victim, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man shot in August died from his injuries Friday, leading to a murder charge against another the accused shooter, police said. 

Tony Scott Giltrap Jr., 39, was shot near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road about 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to police. Over a month later, Giltrap died as a result of his injuries, the Guilford Police Department said. 

Police arrested Darnell Queen, 46, of Greensboro and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 18. He was placed in the Guilford County jail under a $500,000 secured bail, police said. 

Following Giltrap's death, Queen was charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail without bail. 

Breaking News