Greensboro man charged with murder following death of Farmington Drive shooting victim, police say
Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Police charged a Greensboro man with murder following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old on Farmington Drive Sunday evening, police said. 

Elizandro Martinez Constanza of Greensboro was located with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Farmington Drive shortly after 8 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police. 

Sergio Gutierrez Garcia, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Guilford County jail under no bail, police said. 

Police said they are continuing to investigate. 

