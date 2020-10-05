Greensboro man charged with murder following death of Farmington Drive shooting victim, police say

GREENSBORO — Police charged a Greensboro man with murder following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old on Farmington Drive Sunday evening, police said.
Elizandro Martinez Constanza of Greensboro was located with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Farmington Drive shortly after 8 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.
Sergio Gutierrez Garcia, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Guilford County jail under no bail, police said.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.
