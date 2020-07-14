Crime tape (copy)
GREENSBORO — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday, police said in a news release. 

Police said officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1800 block of Fairfax Road about 5 p.m. and located Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro. 

Patterson was transported to an area hospital with injuries from apparent gunfire, according to police. About 9:45 p.m., police reported Patterson died from his injuries. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

