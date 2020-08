Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 532 PM EDT, . DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ALONG THE GUILFORD ROCKINGHAM COUNTY LINE. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE BRANDT, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, MONTICELLO, COLFAX, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND BELEWS LAKE. HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING TO AVOID HYDROPLANING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. &&