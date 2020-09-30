Greensboro man wanted in connection to woman's shooting death arrested in New Jersey

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man wanted in connection to an August killing was arrested in New Jersey Tuesday, Greensboro police said.

John Oiley Mitchell, 37, was arrested in Atlantic City, N.J., through collaboration between the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the N.C SBI, the FBI and the Atlantic City Police Department, police said.

Mitchell was wanted in the fatal shooting Aug. 11 at the intersection of Gillespie Street and East Market Street, police said.

Officers responding to a hit-and-run and possible assault report at the intersection found Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound, from which she later died, police said.

Police charged Mitchell with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.