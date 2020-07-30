GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro men were arrested in Ohio after being found with firearms stolen in Randolph County, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said today in a news release.
The sheriff's office found out Tuesday that a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office in Ohio stopped a vehicle and found two people inside with handguns stolen June 24 from Sportsman Supply and Grocery in Liberty.
Javier Jalen Claybrooks, 26, and Jahsir Justin Claybrooks, 19, were arrested on charges of possessing stolen firearms, the sheriff's office said.
Ohio charged both men as fugitives from justice and the pair were brought to the Randolph County Detention Center on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
Both have also been charged with possession of stolen goods/property and conspire to break/enter with intent to commit larceny, which are felonies, and several other charges related to the break-in and larceny.
Jahsir Claybrooks was also served with outstanding warrants from Guilford County, including two counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny and felony financial card theft.
Javier Claybrooks was jailed under a $150,000 secured bail and Jahsir Claybrooks under a $175,000 secured bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.