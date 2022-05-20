Greensboro police charge suspect with murder in man's death

GREENSBORO — A local man has been charged with first-degree murder after the October shooting death of another.

Tyshon Abdulah Davis, 20, was charged Thursday in the death of Brendon Redfearn, 18. Both live in Greensboro.

In October, police responded to the 4200 block of Kildare Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located Redfearn suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

