Greensboro police ID man found dead in vehicle, label death 'suspicious'

Updated 11:10 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the man found dead early today and are calling his death suspicious.

Mark Freedman, 63, was found dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road, police said in a news release.

Police have not said how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.