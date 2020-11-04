 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police ID man found dead in vehicle, label death 'suspicious'
0 comments

Greensboro police ID man found dead in vehicle, label death 'suspicious'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

Updated 11:10 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the man found dead early today and are calling his death suspicious.

Mark Freedman, 63, was found dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road, police said in a news release.

Police have not said how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a man's death after a report of an assault on Dolley Madison Road early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road about 3:25 a.m., police said in a news release. A victim was found inside a vehicle, police said. At the time, police did not release the condition of the victim. 

About 9:30 a.m., Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn confirmed that police are now conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News