Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault on Andrew Street

GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating an aggravated assault Tuesday evening in which a person suffered injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Andrew Street at 7:12 p.m. and found the victim, whom the police department did not immediately identify.

The 500 block of Andrew Street is currently closed to all traffic while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.