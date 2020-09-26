Greensboro police investigating 3 separate aggravated assaults

GREENSBORO — Police are looking into three separate aggravated assaults Friday night.
In each case officers found one person who had been injured. All three people were taken to a local hospital but no information was available on their conditions, police said in a series of news releases.
In the first assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Drewsbury Drive.
About 90 minutes later, officers found another person injured from an aggravated assault about 2 miles away in the area of 1373 Lees Chapel Road.
In the final assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 11:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Phillips Avenue. That area is about 5 miles away from the Lees Chapel Road area where the previous aggravated assault was reported.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a tip to the P3 Tips app or website.
