 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating 3 separate aggravated assaults
0 comments
top story

Greensboro police investigating 3 separate aggravated assaults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police are looking into three separate aggravated assaults Friday night.

In each case officers found one person who had been injured. All three people were taken to a local hospital but no information was available on their conditions, police said in a series of news releases.

In the first assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Drewsbury Drive.

About 90 minutes later, officers found another person injured from an aggravated assault about 2 miles away in the area of 1373 Lees Chapel Road.

In the final assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 11:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Phillips Avenue. That area is about 5 miles away from the Lees Chapel Road area where the previous aggravated assault was reported.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a tip to the P3 Tips app or website.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Authorities searching for 2 High Point scammers targeting the elderly at retail stores, police say
Crime News

Authorities searching for 2 High Point scammers targeting the elderly at retail stores, police say

According to police, in both cases, a man and woman approached the victim inside a retail store and said they had found a large amount of money and wanted to verify that it was not counterfeit. The suspects convinced the victim to go to the bank and withdraw cash to compare to the "found money," police said, with the promise to return all of the victim's cash, plus give them a portion of the found cash.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News