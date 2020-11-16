 Skip to main content
Greensboro police investigating a shooting that injured a person Monday night
Greensboro police investigating a shooting that injured a person Monday night

GREENSBORO — A person was found shot in the 1000 block of Logan Street on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responding at 9:47 p.m. to a report of shots fired found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately known and police did not release his or her name.

The intersection of Logan Street and Douglas Street was closed while authorities investigated the incident. Motorists were encouraged to find an alternate route.

Police did not have information regarding a suspect and no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

