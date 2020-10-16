Greensboro police investigating after finding gunshot victim Thursday evening

GREENSBORO — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Hahns Lane Thursday evening, police said.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded about 7:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane and found one person who had been shot, according to police. The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said are not considered life threatening.

Police did not release any information about the shooter and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.