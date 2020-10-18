Greensboro police investigating homicide on Hornaday Road

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Hornaday Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers found a person who had apparently been shot early Sunday morning. The victim later died from these injuries, according to the release.

Police are withholding the victim's name until next of kin can be notified.

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.