 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating October shooting as homicide after death of victim
0 comments
top story

Greensboro police investigating October shooting as homicide after death of victim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — A man injured in an October shooting died from his injuries today, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Leon Devince Williams, 30, was found by officers who responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Andrew Street about 7:10 p.m. Oct. 27, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that resulted in his death today, police said. 

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News