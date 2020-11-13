Greensboro police investigating October shooting as homicide after death of victim

GREENSBORO — A man injured in an October shooting died from his injuries today, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Leon Devince Williams, 30, was found by officers who responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Andrew Street about 7:10 p.m. Oct. 27, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that resulted in his death today, police said.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.