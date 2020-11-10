 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating shooting on Folly Court
0 comments

Greensboro police investigating shooting on Folly Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Officers responded at 2:17 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Folly Court. 

Police have not yet reported any injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News