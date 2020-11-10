Greensboro police investigating shooting on Folly Court

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 2:17 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Folly Court.
Police have not yet reported any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
